Report suggests Rangers face new battle for Celtic target amid Morelos swap rumours

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with Rodrigo Riquelme.

According to Fanatik, Rangers and Celtic now face a battle with Fenerbahce for the signature of Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme.

It's claimed that Fenerbahce now want to sign Riquelme, with the report comparing him to Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann for his style of play.

Riquelme is out of contract this summer, and the clubs are now seemingly lining up to take him away from the Spanish giants.

Marca claimed earlier this month that both Rangers and Celtic want to sign Riquelme, and the Rangers rumours took a strange turn this week.

La Razon claimed that Riquelme could sign a new deal and then head to Rangers on loan, as part of a deal sending Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to Spain.

That sort of swap would be a huge surprise, as taking a player on loan maybe wouldn't convince fans of the success of selling star striker Morelos.

The 19-year-old attacker is clearly in high demand though, and if Rangers want to get serious about Riquelme, they may have to think about selling Morelos – and challenging Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the process.