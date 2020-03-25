Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report suggests Rangers face new battle for Celtic target amid Morelos swap rumours

Olly Dawes
Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with Rodrigo Riquelme.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

According to Fanatik, Rangers and Celtic now face a battle with Fenerbahce for the signature of Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme.

It's claimed that Fenerbahce now want to sign Riquelme, with the report comparing him to Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann for his style of play.

Subscribe

 

Riquelme is out of contract this summer, and the clubs are now seemingly lining up to take him away from the Spanish giants.

Marca claimed earlier this month that both Rangers and Celtic want to sign Riquelme, and the Rangers rumours took a strange turn this week.

La Razon claimed that Riquelme could sign a new deal and then head to Rangers on loan, as part of a deal sending Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to Spain.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

That sort of swap would be a huge surprise, as taking a player on loan maybe wouldn't convince fans of the success of selling star striker Morelos.

The 19-year-old attacker is clearly in high demand though, and if Rangers want to get serious about Riquelme, they may have to think about selling Morelos – and challenging Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the process.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch