Report shares whether Moyes has relegation release clause in his West Ham contract

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 30, 2019 in Romford, England.
West Ham United boss David Moyes currently has his side sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table.

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United boss David Moyes will not necessarily be released if they are relegated this season, according to the London Evening Standard.

West Ham are currently hovering just above the drop zone, with the Premier League season currently suspended.

If the campaign does get back underway, the Hammers will be looking nervously over their shoulders.

 

But West Ham will not have an easy way to get rid of Moyes, if they do go down.

The Scottish boss didn’t want a release clause put into his contract, as he reportedly sees the job as a long-term one.

Moyes wants to be at West Ham for the foreseeable future, as he looks to build at the London Stadium.

West Ham United manager David Moyes acknowledges the West Ham fans at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on...

Moyes has not exactly sparked a massive improvement in West Ham’s performances since he took charge so far, but they did put in some more impressive displays just before the suspension.

West Ham ran Liverpool and Arsenal close, and also beat Southampton before play was brought to a halt.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

