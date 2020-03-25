Quick links

Report: President makes big demands as Spurs pursue their former trialist, Arsenal keen

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Arkadiusz Milik.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told the representatives of striker Arkadiusz Milik that he won't even consider offers below £40million (£37million).

It's claimed that Milik is in talks over a new deal with Napoli, and is demanding a new deal worth £70,000-a-week, a big increase from this current £40,000-a-week deal.

With just over a year left on his deal, Napoli may be forced to sell Milik this summer if they can't agree a new contract, and De Laurentiis is setting his stall out strongly.

 

The report states that De Laurentiis has told Milik's representatives that he won't even consider a deal below £37million, with €50million (£46million) the fee needed to strike a deal immediately.

There will allegedly be no discounts, so clubs now know the fee needed to sign Milik – and the kind of wages he would be looking for should they make a move.

That may be of interest to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as Calcio Napoli 24 recently suggested that both North London clubs are interested in signing the Pole this summer.

Milik, 25, has hit 12 goals in 22 games this season, showing his goalscoring ability when he's fit, but injuries have been the problem for the former Ajax man.

A former Spurs trialist as a 16-year-old, Milik could finally head to North London – but Tottenham will have to pay up if they want Milik as the competition Harry Kane needs in attack.

