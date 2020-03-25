Report potentially boosts Liverpool hopes of signing rapid £35m attacker

Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica.

According to Deich Stube, Werder Bremen likely need to sell winger Milot Rashica this summer amid links to Liverpool and Aston Villa.

It's claimed that Bremen have two summer deals set up this summer if they stay in the Bundesliga; loanees Omer Toprak and Leanardo Bittencourt.

The pair are on loan but have permanent clauses that will activate upon survival, and Bremen allegedly don't have the €14million (£13million) needed to complete those deals without selling somebody.

Bremen are still shy of survival right now, but Rashica is the main candidate to go in order to fund those deals – and if they go down, Rashica is likely to want to go anyway.

Rashica could be Premier League-bound, as Bild claim that Liverpool want him in a €38million (£35million) swoop, whilst The Mirror believe that Aston Villa are battling with Liverpool for his signature.

The news that Bremen may need to sell should be great news for both, as Bremen's relegation fate could boost their hopes of signing him regardless of which way it goes.

Rashica, 23, has hit 10 goals and five assists this season, and will be attractive given that he can play all across the front line, possesses great skill and has blistering pace.

The Kosovo international is likely looking for more than a relegation battle, but he may have to pick between first-team football at Villa or a squad role at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.