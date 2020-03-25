Quick links

Report points towards West Ham planning eight-figure bid for £36.6m left back

A general view of London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Alex Moreno.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis Balompie in action during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

According to Estadio Deportivo, a mystery English club are prepared to make an offer to sign Real Betis defender Alex Moreno.

It's claimed that both Moreno and Loren Moron are attracting interest in the Premier League, but Betis don't want to sell either.

English and German sides are claimed to have serious interest in Moreno, with one English side preparing an eight-figure bid for Moreno.

 

That could be anybody in the Premier League, but it does point towards West Ham United being the team in question.

Grada3 reported last week that West Ham were watching Moreno, who Betis signed for just €7million (£6.4million) from Rayo Vallecano last summer.

Moreno has a €40million (£36.6million) release clause in his deal, and Betis aren't exactly under great pressure to sell as things stand.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

The Spaniard has impressed this season with four assists, and West Ham need a regular left back given that neither Aaron Cresswell nor Arthur Masuaku have made the spot their own.

Moreno fits the bill, and with the claims of an eight-figure bid coming just days after West Ham's interest was reported, it points towards David Moyes' side making their move.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

