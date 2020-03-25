Report: Liverpool attempt to take action against rivals Manchester City

Liverpool are reportedly taking a stand against Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are one of the clubs attempting to stop Manchester City from playing in Europe next season.

Coronavirus has halted the season in its tracks, and it's unclear when football will start again due to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That means that the saga surrounding Manchester City's involvement in Europe has almost been forgotten about for now, at least by fans and the media.

UEFA have banned City from European competition for two seasons for breaking Financial Fair Play rules, but they are naturally set to appeal and try to reduce their sentence.

Now though, it's claimed that eight clubs – Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Wolves, Leicester City and Burnley – have joined forces to submit a joint application to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and ensure that their two-year ban in Europe is served even during an appeal period.

City and Sheffield United are the only top 10 teams not to have taken part, and it goes to show just how annoyed other Premier League clubs are with their behaviour.

Liverpool versus City has developed into a real rivalry in recent times, and the Reds look set to wrestle the Premier League title away from Pep Guardiola's side when or if the Premier League season resumes.

Now though, Liverpool are ready to try and put a stop to City playing in Europe next season, and with backing from other clubs, they may just be able to pull it off.