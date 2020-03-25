Report: Klopp thinks £120m target will only sit on Liverpool's bench

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool may have been put off signing Jadon Sancho, as they feel Borussia Dortmund are asking for too much money for the winger, the London Evening Standard suggest.

Dortmund want as much as £120 million for Sancho (Standard), and although Liverpool do rate the England international, they feel he is overpriced now.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly believes that Sancho would have to sit on Liverpool’s bench for the time being, as their attack cannot be broken up.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane would be Sancho’s direct rivals for a place in Liverpool’s team, and the pair have been two of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers over the past two campaigns now.

Salah and Mane have both been a constant source of goals and assists for Liverpool, and Klopp feels that that Sancho may have to bide his time for a place in his side’s starting line-up.

If Liverpool were to smash their transfer record on Sancho, it may be difficult for both the fans and the player to remain patient for a space to open up.

And it seems that Liverpool could look at cheaper targets this summer, unless Dortmund do reduce their asking price.

Disappointing?

The news may be frustrating for Liverpool fans, as Sancho is a huge talent.

The 20-year-old has been simply remarkable in Germany this term, where he has scored 14 goals in claimed 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games.

Sancho looks to be one of the very best up-and-coming prospects in England, and could well go down as the finest player of his generation, if he fulfils his potential.

If Liverpool don’t sign Sancho he may well still move to the Premier League, as the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are both keen on him (Standard).