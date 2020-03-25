Report: Italian giants optimistic they'll sell £21.5m player to Newcastle soon

Newcastle United took Valentino Lazaro on loan in January.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan have optimism that Newcastle United will activate their purchase clause on loanee Valentino Lazaro.

It's claimed that there is plenty of time, but Inter are optimistic that Newcastle will end up activating their clause to buy the Austrian.

They paid €1.5million (£900,000) to take Lazaro on loan in January, and then have a €23.5million (£21.5million) purchase clause available.

That would see Inter make an €8million (£7.3million) profit on Lazaro, having only signed him from Hertha Berlin last summer.

Lazaro, 24, has played four Premier League for Newcastle since arriving in January, but did pick up a red card at Crystal Palace in February.

Lazaro picked up his first goal for Newcastle in an FA Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion, but was back on the bench against Southampton.

With the Premier League season suspended, Lazaro won't have the chance to impress for a little while, and a permanent deal won't be decided on for some time as a result – even if Inter believe it will happen.