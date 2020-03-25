Report hints at David Moyes' plans for 19-year-old who hasn't made West Ham debut yet

West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Anang could be promoted next season.

According to Ghana Soccernet, West Ham United boss David Moyes is considering bringing Joseph Anang into his first-team setup next season.

It's claimed that Anang's impressive displays in the West Ham Under-23's have attracted Moyes' interest, having kept eight clean sheets in 17 games.

The 19-year-old looks set for a bright future, and given that he can play for Ghana, it seems that Ghana Soccernet have managed to find some information about West Ham's plans.

Moyes is seemingly looking to the long term, as Lukasz Fabianski is out of contract in 2021, and Darren Randolph is backup rather than the heir to Fabianski.

David Martin is another veteran goalkeeper in the West Ham ranks, and Moyes now looks set to bring Anang into the first-team setup next season to groom him for the future.

West Ham need to have a plan in place for the future, as Fabianski will be 36 when his contract ends, and may need to be replaced by a younger shot-stopper come the end of next season.

Anang spending next season around the first team before being given the chance to replace Fabianski would be an interesting step for West Ham given that he hasn't actually made his first-team debut yet, and after promotion Jeremy Ngakia, Moyes could also try to bring through Anang.