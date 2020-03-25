Quick links

Report: Gareth Bale determined to stay put at Real despite Tottenham return rumours

Dan Coombs
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale during last training session before the match of Liga Spanish against Eibar in Madrid, Spain, on 23 November 2018.
Will Gareth Bale ever return to Tottenham?

Gareth Bale of Wales speaks during the Wales Press Conference at The Vale Resort on October 12, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Earlier this week former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf reignited speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham, The Express reported.

Bale left Tottenham in 2013 for Real Madrid and as been constantly linked with a return.

 

The Spanish side would happily get him off their books, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting this week Real will open the door to an exit for him this summer.

AS ran an update yesterday citing an update from an insider close to Bale.

The source said: "Now more than ever, Gareth’s plan is to see out his contract at Madrid. Where could he be better off than in Spain?”

Gareth Bale of Tottenham reacts to a yellow card from Referee, Andre Marriner during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on May 19,...

Bale has won it all in Spain and could win another La Liga title this season if the games resume. They are just two points behind Barcelona.

The Wales international has started 11 league games this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

A return to Tottenham just doesn't seem to be in Bale's plans right now, even though his time in Spain is just a case of killing time until his deal expires in 2022.

Ben Woodburn of Wales (22) celebrates as he scores their first goal with Gareth Bale during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Austria at Cardiff City Stadium on September...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

