Report: Gareth Bale determined to stay put at Real despite Tottenham return rumours

Will Gareth Bale ever return to Tottenham?

Earlier this week former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf reignited speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham, The Express reported.

Bale left Tottenham in 2013 for Real Madrid and as been constantly linked with a return.

The Spanish side would happily get him off their books, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting this week Real will open the door to an exit for him this summer.

AS ran an update yesterday citing an update from an insider close to Bale.

The source said: "Now more than ever, Gareth’s plan is to see out his contract at Madrid. Where could he be better off than in Spain?”

Bale has won it all in Spain and could win another La Liga title this season if the games resume. They are just two points behind Barcelona.

The Wales international has started 11 league games this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

A return to Tottenham just doesn't seem to be in Bale's plans right now, even though his time in Spain is just a case of killing time until his deal expires in 2022.