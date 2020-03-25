Report: Club snubbed £27.5m West Ham bid for midfielder; Wolves now keen

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Morgan Sanson.

According to Le10Sport, West Ham United saw a £27.5 million bid for Marseille’s Morgan Sanson turned down in January while Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen.

The Hammers were in the market for a new midfielder in January.

David Moyes’s side managed to sign Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

But it appears West Ham were also keen on Marseille’s Sanson with French editorial Le10Sport claiming they saw an offer rebuffed by the Ligue 1 side.

Sanson has been an almost ever-present for Marseille this season. He has made 26 top-flight starts, posting five goals and four assists.

Capable of playing in several midfield roles, Sanson is an all-action midfielder with an average of 1.4 successful take-ons and 2.2 tackles per game (Whoscored).

West Ham are said to still be keen on the player ahead of the summer.

The Hammers will be looking to find a long-term replacement for Mark Noble who turns 33 this year, while Declan Rice’s future at the club is uncertain.

Wolves, meanwhile, are also considering a move for the player.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could well enjoy another European campaign next season and will need to strengthen to deal with the demands of multiple competitions.

Le10Sport tip Sanson to leave Marseille at the end of the season.