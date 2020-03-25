Report: CL club's staff are expecting Liverpool to bid for their star player

Liverpool are thought to be considering making a move for Jadon Sancho, who has been in wonderful form for Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are expected to bid for Jadon Sancho by insiders at Borussia Dortmund, according to the London Evening Standard.

Liverpool have so far refrained from really joining the hunt for Sancho, as Jurgen Klopp reportedly feels he is overpriced.

Dortmund want over £100 million for their star player, who has dictated that pace of their attacks this season.

But there are many at the German club who think that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool bid.

As it stands, Manchester United are leading the race for Sancho, but plenty of sides are keeping tabs on the situation.

And Dortmund staff fully believe that Liverpool will step up their chase of the England international over the summer.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and claimed 15 assists in just 23 Bundesliga games this season, and if he was to recreate those sort of figures in a Liverpool shirt he would be a huge asset to Klopp’s side.