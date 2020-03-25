Report: Arsenal express interest in £73m ace who dreams of Premier League move

Arsenal have been linked with Moussa Dembele.

According to Le10sport, Arsenal have expressed an interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele who wants to move to the Premier League.

The former Celtic striker is seemingly in high demand.

Sky Sports claimed Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all keen, with the striker dreaming of a move to the Premier League.

But Lyon value their striker highly and won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

Le10sport claim Arsenal have made their interest known, but Lyon want at least 80 million euros [around £73 million] for his signature.

Dembele, 23, has scored 25 goals in 47 games in all competitions this season.

He has shown his qualities in Ligue 1 since joining Lyon from Celtic, and now he appears ready to return to the UK for a top Premier League club.

Arsenal’s current strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are the envy of most in England’s top-flight.

The Gunners, however, face the prospect of losing Aubameyang this summer with his contract set to expire in 2021. The club would surely prefer to sell him rather than lose him for nothing in 15 months.

According to AS, Barcelona are keen on the Gabon international.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have a big void to fill should he leave. But, in Dembele, there is a potential long-term solution with the Frenchman still in the early stages of his career.