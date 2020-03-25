Quick links

Report: Ancelotti won't allow Silva signing to leave Everton this summer

John Verrall
Everton striker Moise Kean has struggled to make much of an impact at Goodison Park since signing.

Everton forward Moise Kean won’t be allowed to leave Goodison Park in the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Kean has endured a difficult first season at Everton since he signed, with his contribution to the side a disappointment.

There was great excitement when Everton snapped up the 20-year-old last summer, but he has failed to make much of an impact in their first-team.

 

Kean has just one Premier League goal to his name in 22 appearances for Everton this season.

The Italian forward has now quickly been linked with a move back to his homeland, with some reports suggesting that he could be targeted for a loan move.

But the Echo claim that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti still rates Kean highly and he wants to keep him around.

If Kean does stay at Everton he will be under pressure to hit the ground running next term.

Kean is currently playing second-fiddle to Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the battle for a striking place at Goodison Park, and if he fails to dislodge either of the pair next term the questions over his future are sure to continue.

