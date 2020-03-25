Report: Ancelotti orders Everton to target Juve-linked midfielder who 'will do great things'

Premier League Everton could go head-to-head with Roma and Juventus for Serie A starlet Davide Frattesi - is he heading to Goodison Park?

Carlo Ancelotti has instructed Everton to make a move for Davide Frattesi this summer, according to ForzaRoma, though The Toffees will have to fight off competition from Italian giants Roma and Juventus.

Roma’s loss could be Everton’s gain.

Two years after the Giallorossi sold Fratessi to Serie A rivals Sassuolo, it seems that they are desperate to bring the Italy U21 international back to the Stadio Olympico. He, Roma fear, is the natural heir to legendary midfielder Daniele de Rossi.

But while Fratessi rose through the ranks in the capital, it is far from guaranteed that he will jump at the chance to return home. Not all roads lead to Rome, it seems.

Reports from Italy suggest that Juventus are keen to add Frattesi to their Scudetto-winning squad. Though former Juve coach Ancelotti is far from blind to the 20-year-old’s potential, telling Everton’s scouts to keep an eye on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The reports, ForzaRoma, add have been positive so far with the Toffees’ talentspotters obviously liking what they see. And with good reason.

An old-fashioned all-action enforcer, Fratessi has scored five times during a loan spell at Serie B outfit Empoli this season but it’s his complete skill set which has really caught the eye

“He is a flexible player,” former Empoli boss Christian Bucci told RomaNews recently.

“He is a player capable of giving a hand in the defensive phase, but he has a great ability to open (the opposition. He will do great things.”

Whether he does those ‘great things’ at Everton is anyone’s guess.