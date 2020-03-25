Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

RB Leipzig

Bundesliga

Premier League

'Really good': Robert Lewandowski hails reported Liverpool and Arsenal target

Danny Owen
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates with Serge Gnarby after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta might need a new centre-back with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano potentially Premier League bound.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Dayot Upamecano is part of a very exclusive club. He is one of very few centre-halves across Europe who has kept the lethal Robert Lewandowski off the score sheet this season.

Bayern Munich’s prolific Pole has 39 goals in just 33 games across 2019/20, making Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Toby Alderweireld and many others look more than a little silly along the way. But not Upamecano.

 

At just 21, the powerhouse Frenchman is rapidly establishing himself as one of Europe’s elite centre-halves. And a Man of the Match display in February’s goalless draw between RB Leipzig and Bayern in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash left Lewandowski marvelling at the quality of a much-admired youngster.

“Leipzig have two really good centre-backs in Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate,” one of the modern game’s best centre-forwards told the Bundesliga website.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecanoof RB Leipzig and Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at...

Unfortunately for Julian Nagelsmann and the Bundesliga as a whole, however, it seems that there is a very real possibility that Upamecano could follow in the footsteps of Naby Keita by swapping Leipzig for Liverpool.

Passione Inter reports that the France U21 international is a £50 million target for Liverpool with Dejan Lovren expected to depart and leave space for a new centre-half at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are interested too, via the Mirror. If Upamecano’s marvellous Champions League performance against Tottenham recently is anything to go by, he might just be the top-class defensive talent the Gunners have been missing since Thomas Vermaelen’s heyday.

You'd imagine that Lewandowski would only be too happy to see Upamecano pack his bags and bid farewell to Germany.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch