Rangers player sends message after testing positive for COVID-19

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has revealed on Twitter that he feels fine, despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

McCrorie, who left the Gers to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan last summer, is self-isolating at the moment.

Despite a positive test, the 22-year-old, who began his career with Rangers, has revealed on social media that he's experiencing 'no symptoms whatsoever' but urged others to take care.

Thank you for all the messages of support it’s appreciated! Self isolating at the moment and feeling fine with no symptoms whatsoever. I would just like to urge everyone to take care and stay safe! — Ross McCrorie (@RossMcCrorie4) March 25, 2020

McCrorie is the fifth player from the League One club to test positive for the virus, according to BBC Sport.

The young Scottish defender has managed 17 league appearances for the English side so far this season and once this is over, it remains to be seen if he's done enough to stay at Ibrox next term.

Despite being on loan, McCrorie is a relatively experienced senior player for the light Blues, with close to 50 Premiership appearances under his belt.

The towering Scot, who has captained his country at Under-21 level, has been playing at right-back for Pompey, having been used at centre-back and defensive midfield for Rangers.