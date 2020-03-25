Quick links

Rangers player sends message after testing positive for COVID-19

Shane Callaghan
Ross McCrorie of Rangers walks off after being sent off during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ross McCrorie of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has tested positive for the virus.

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has revealed on Twitter that he feels fine, despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

McCrorie, who left the Gers to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan last summer, is self-isolating at the moment.

Despite a positive test, the 22-year-old, who began his career with Rangers, has revealed on social media that he's experiencing 'no symptoms whatsoever' but urged others to take care.

McCrorie is the fifth player from the League One club to test positive for the virus, according to BBC Sport.

 

The young Scottish defender has managed 17 league appearances for the English side so far this season and once this is over, it remains to be seen if he's done enough to stay at Ibrox next term.

Despite being on loan, McCrorie is a relatively experienced senior player for the light Blues, with close to 50 Premiership appearances under his belt.

The towering Scot, who has captained his country at Under-21 level, has been playing at right-back for Pompey, having been used at centre-back and defensive midfield for Rangers.

Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth FC during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park on October 22, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

