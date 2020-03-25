Rafael van der Vaart sends message, Tottenham Hotspur fans respond

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Rafael van der Vaart engaged with supporters of Jose Mourinho's side on Twitter last night.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Rafael van der Vaart to come back as part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching set-up.

Van Der Vaart tweeted last night about how much pride he felt about being a Tottenham player over his career.

Proud to be part of the history of this great club https://t.co/qgVftIaIYf — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) March 24, 2020

The Dutchman became a very popular figure in North London, despite only spending two years at Tottenham.

And Spurs fans now want him to come back on to their current coaching team.

Rafa needs to be part of the backroom staff. Would love to see him pass on his experience and love of the club!! — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 24, 2020

Your #thfc career was far too short. Absolute legend! — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) March 24, 2020

Wish you were our manager x — Sanjiv (@AHeavenofHell) March 24, 2020

Come back VDV..... we need you ⚽ — JJ Fishguard (@Jonatha10352717) March 24, 2020

You need to come back home. You have unfinished business. COYS — Chris Canham (@ChirsCanham) March 24, 2020

Can you come back for a few more games? — Jeremy Palmer (@JeremyPalmer7) March 24, 2020

Ideal as our Scouting Director ! — t31@✌ (@t3166309633) March 24, 2020

Van Der Vaart has not played professional football since 2018, and has actually focussed on his darts career since retirement.

Whether he would be interested in a return to Tottenham as a coach remains to be seen.

Spurs have plenty of their former players in coaching and ambassadorial roles, so it would not be out of the question that Van Der Vaart could come back to work with Mourinho, if he wanted a job.

In total Van Der Vaart made 77 appearances for Spurs, scoring on 28 occasions.