Rafael van der Vaart sends message, Tottenham Hotspur fans respond

Rafael van der Vaart lacht prior to the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and VfL Bochum 1848 at Volksparkstadion on August 16, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany.
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Rafael van der Vaart engaged with supporters of Jose Mourinho's side on Twitter last night.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Rafael van der Vaart to come back as part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching set-up.

Van Der Vaart tweeted last night about how much pride he felt about being a Tottenham player over his career.

The Dutchman became a very popular figure in North London, despite only spending two years at Tottenham.

And Spurs fans now want him to come back on to their current coaching team.

Van Der Vaart has not played professional football since 2018, and has actually focussed on his darts career since retirement.

Whether he would be interested in a return to Tottenham as a coach remains to be seen.

 

Spurs have plenty of their former players in coaching and ambassadorial roles, so it would not be out of the question that Van Der Vaart could come back to work with Mourinho, if he wanted a job.

In total Van Der Vaart made 77 appearances for Spurs, scoring on 28 occasions.

