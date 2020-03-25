Radrizzani open to letting Leeds boss Bielsa leave UK amid health crisis

Leeds owner plans talks with manager.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says he will hold talks with manager Marcelo Bielsa about allowing him to return to Argentina during the health crisis.

Football has been suspended around the world with society on lockdown apart from key workers.

Radrizzani told Gianluca di Marzio that he will allow Bielsa to choose whether he wants to stay in England or head back to his homeland.

Radrizzani said: "Bielsa? He has remained in England for now.

"He has not asked to return to Argentina; until a few days ago in England everything was operational.

"However we will talk in the next few days, I will leave him the freedom to decide whether to stay or go to the family."

At present it is unclear when football will return, which makes it difficult to plan.

Bielsa may elect to stay in England so he can be fully prepared and ready to go if the season is given the all clear to continue.

He has put so much work into this Leeds side over the past two years it would be cruel if the campaign was written off.

At some stage it is likely to resume. As Radrizzani notes, it is just a case of working out what to do and how to approach every day life until the green light is given to get back to normal.