Proclaimers meme goes viral after one walk a day rule imposed in the UK

"Viral" is the most apt term for the memes we are seeing dominate our social media feeds these days.

Ever since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, and the world subsequently went into lockdown mode, there have been more and more people heading online to keep themselves entertained. This means tonnes more memes, Instagram games, TikTok challenges and so on.

For the most part, all of these additions are Covid-19 themed, as the only thing some people feel they can do is make light of the current situation.

With the UK's Prime Minister now declaring a government-enforced lockdown requiring citizens to stay indoors, many are taking to the internet to share their thoughts. There's a meme going round taking inspiration from The Proclaimers, check it out here!

You can only go out for one walk a day



...say no more pic.twitter.com/QllLERTePd — Shop Steward (@UpTheWorkers) March 24, 2020

Boris declares "one walk a day"

On Monday, March 23rd, Boris Johnson took to air in a special coronavirus address. In this five minute speech, he declared that Britain would now be on official lockdown, closing non-essential businesses, restaurants, bars and so on.

As Johnson insisted that all Britons now remain indoors for the next three weeks, he had to mention that a little outdoor excursion was still permitted.

BoJo said:

"People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes... one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle."

uk government: you can only go for one walk per day

the proclaimers: fuck yes — (@oscarewilde) March 24, 2020

UK Gov: You are allowed to go outside for a walk once a day



The Proclaimers playing the system: pic.twitter.com/upZIrU1bEA — Hannah MacKenzie Wood (@Hannahmacwood) March 24, 2020

The Proclaimers '500 Miles' meme

The idea that people are only allowed to leave their house once a day has not sat well with many, as claustrophobia begins to creep in.

But many have made light of Boris' "one walk a day" rule by jokingly suggesting that you follow the advice of The Proclaimers and "walk 500 Miles."

Now, we're pretty sure most everyone in the UK has come across The Proclaimers' 80s hit 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)', be it on a cringey wedding dance floor, drunken karaoke, or even Peter Kay's rendition of the song for Comic Relief. But now the song has taken on a whole different meaning and entered the meme-realm.

More "one walk a day" memes hit the internet

People didn't just stick to The Proclaimers but got creative with other forms of their "one walk a day."

Check out the best memes we found here...

me going out for more than one walk a day how tf they gonna know pic.twitter.com/SS6EzgQBPA — Jack Oliver (@jackoliver__) March 23, 2020

Boris: One form of exercise a day, for example A Run, A Walk or Cycle



Me: pic.twitter.com/vA8P4iSiBd — Barikul (@_BariKuL) March 23, 2020

One walk a day. pic.twitter.com/nMFNJGlLmK — leah kowalski (@leahkowalski_) March 24, 2020

Me after I’ve used my one walk a day allowance pic.twitter.com/5NQbCH9Xs8 — AUTOCARS (@AUTOCARS96) March 23, 2020

