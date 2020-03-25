Our View: If Everton pull off transfer deal then it'll be their best since Idrissa Gueye

Everton have been linked with Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

For a number of years now, Everton have been trying to get back into Europe and have failed to do so under numerous high-quality coaches from Roberto Martinez to Ronaldo Koeman.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti is in the hot seat and the moves he makes during the up and coming transfer windows will be crucial as to whether Everton can finally make that long-awaited leap back into the elite.

TeamTalk recently claimed that the Toffees are keen on Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, along with Midlands duo, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

McGinn is a player who is highly-regarded at Villa Park and if Everton can secure his services then it'll be their best purchase since they signed Idrissa Gueye from the very same club in 2016.

Ironically enough, Villa's relegation to the Championship during that season played its part in Gueye leave for Goodison Park, and if McGinn is to leave then the same may have to happen again.

Whilst McGinn is a completely different player to Gueye, one trait they share is the ability to work the opposition non-stop and not allow them to breathe on the ball.

McGinn likes the physical side of the game and he loves putting himself between man and ball to try and win midfield battles or duels with the opposition.

He has a rottweiler quality about him and he has also shown during his time in B6 that he can drive from his own defensive third into the attacking third.

Not only that, but the Scotsman also has a goal in him and they can be spectacular at times, so if he does make the switch to Everton then the Merseyside club would be getting one of their best purchases in recent years.