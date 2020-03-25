Quick links

'Nonsense': Some Arsenal fans react to links with player who scored on debut

Fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Matty Longstaff smiles during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on March 05, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after a report emerged linking them with Premier League midfielder Matty Longstaff.

TeamTalk have claimed that Arsenal are just a number of clubs who are keen on the Newcastle player, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season. 

 

It is said no agreement has been reached about his future at St James' Park and he is considering leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer. 

There are some sections of the Arsenal support who simply don't want their club to sign the player, but others don't think they have much to lose.

Longstaff netted on his debut when the Magpies beat Manchester United 1-0 at home in October and he was on the scoresheet again at Old Trafford, as both of his senior league goals have come against the Manchester club. 

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United FC (43) walks outside to warm up during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04,...

Nonetheless, with football at a standstill because of the global health pandemic, Longstaff's contract will more than likely run out without this current season yet to be finished. What that does for clubs like Newcastle or interested parties such as Arsenal remains to be seen.

Either way, it does seem as though Arsenal would make a move for such a player because they haven't exactly been known to splash the cash in a wild manner. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Longstaff rumours: 

