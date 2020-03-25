'Nonsense': Some Arsenal fans react to links with player who scored on debut

Arsenal have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after a report emerged linking them with Premier League midfielder Matty Longstaff.

TeamTalk have claimed that Arsenal are just a number of clubs who are keen on the Newcastle player, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

It is said no agreement has been reached about his future at St James' Park and he is considering leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer.

There are some sections of the Arsenal support who simply don't want their club to sign the player, but others don't think they have much to lose.

Longstaff netted on his debut when the Magpies beat Manchester United 1-0 at home in October and he was on the scoresheet again at Old Trafford, as both of his senior league goals have come against the Manchester club.

Nonetheless, with football at a standstill because of the global health pandemic, Longstaff's contract will more than likely run out without this current season yet to be finished. What that does for clubs like Newcastle or interested parties such as Arsenal remains to be seen.

Either way, it does seem as though Arsenal would make a move for such a player because they haven't exactly been known to splash the cash in a wild manner.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Longstaff rumours:

No thanks.

Academy players

Smith

Azeez

Cotrell

all better and have much more potential than him. — Matt (@MattB5_) March 22, 2020

Nobody is interested in Matty Longstaff. Guy scored a goal against Utd and disappeared since — Michael Moloney (@MickMoloney23) March 22, 2020

He'd be free so there's nothing to lose



Either he ends up not being good enough & we eventually sell him for an immediate profit.

Or he ends up being good & becomes a "bargain" signing.



Enough of this "we already have academy players". Everyone should prove they're good enough — Blanco (@AFC_Blanco) March 22, 2020

Ah Jesus Christ no — Elz‍♂️ (@AfcElz) March 22, 2020

Nosense — lumala nicholas (@lumala_nicholas) March 22, 2020

If u have watched Newcastle play u will know he’s good player — MartiSaka (@SakaMarti) March 23, 2020