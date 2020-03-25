Quick links

Mourinho favourite hints talks with rivals have stopped amid Tottenham links

Chelsea's Jose Mourinho, Willian during a training session at the Cobham Training Ground on 24th April 2015 in Cobham, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Willian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Chelsea winger Willian has told Gazeta Esportiva that talks with the club 'stopped' after he asked for a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian winger has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2013, having left Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for a move to West London.

 

Jose Mourinho was a big fan of Willian, thanks to his ability on the ball but also his work rate and defensive contributions, and a reunion has now been suggested.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham want to bring Willian to North London, potentially offering him a reunion with Mourinho – almost seven years since he hijacked Tottenham's move for Willian in the first place.

Willian is out of contract this summer, and whilst there is now some confusion over the end dates of contracts given the coronavirus crisis, he could still leave for free.

Willian has now been commenting on the situation, admitting that talks 'stopped' after he asked for a three-year extension as Chelsea were only prepared to give him two years.

The 31-year-old added that he doesn't know whether he will stay or leave right now, but isn't intending to head back to Brazil just yet, all of which should give Tottenham some hope of a deal.

“Everyone knows that my contract ends in July. As I said before, I had a conversation with Chelsea, they offered me a two-year contract, I asked for three and stopped there. It stayed that way,” said Willian. “I really don't know how to tell you what my future will be, if I'm going to stay, if I'm going to leave. I don't think about going back to Brazil now. I believe I have a market here in Europe. My goal is to stay here,” he added.

