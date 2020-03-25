BBC: Mister Winner episode 1 cast - Spencer Jones, Lucy Pearman, Shaun Williamson

Mister Winner episode 1 has arrived, boasting an exceptional cast to keep us tuned in.

We're all in need of a good few laughs at the moment.

Fortunately, there is so much great television to tuck into. It's always nice to go back and revisit your favourite comedies, as we all have those shows which can make us howl with laughter every time. However, the year has already seen the introduction of some rather impressive efforts in that department.

One of the titles set to keep us entertained over the coming weeks is Mister Winner.

The series follows the character of Leslie Winner, a man preparing for married life while facing the pressures that come with it. He must land and maintain a job to help score money for the plans they have, but with that comes complications.

In episode 1, a scheme is hatched to make money after Leslie finds a piano, leading to one laugh after the other. It's certainly worth watching to see if it's your cup of tea, so let's consider the cast...

Mister Winner episode 1 cast

As highlighted by the Radio Times, listed below are the Mister Winner episode 1 cast members:

Spencer Jones as Leslie Winner

Shaun Williamson as Chris Smith

Lucy Pearman as Jemma

Deeivya Meir as Sangita

Ruby Thomas as Natalie

Enzo Squillino Jr. as Tony

Aaron Thomas Ward as Gormless Waiter

Lieve Carchon as Maria

Mike Sengelow as Middle Aged Man

Considering it's new, let's take a moment to spotlight some of this terrific cast...

Spotlighting Spencer Jones

The English actor, comedian and writer stars centre-stage as Leslie Winner.

He's been building up an admirable reputation in the realm of comedy for a number of years now, but in 2019 he was nominated for the main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Not bad at all!

As for his screen work, he has appeared on a range of TV shows, including Skins (he played Doctor Proctor), Still Open All Hours (Kevin) and Family Tree (Personnel Officer).

However, he's best known for playing Kempe in the hilarious Upstart Crow alongside such talents as David Mitchell and for The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdink, in which he performs the titular character.

Lucy Pearman joins!

The character of Jemma is played by Lucy Pearman.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 2009 episode of The Bill (she played Samantha Boyce).

Fast forward to 2015 and she appeared in a short called Missed Call (Lucy) and also a film called Narcopolis (Market Girl - Uncredited) the very same year.

Down the line, she worked with Spencer on The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (Bobby Kindle), so it's great to see them continue to collaborate.

Also, for you Red Dwarf fans out there, it's also worth noting that she played Cat Cleric in the recent 2020 episode 'The Promised Land'. Similarly to Spencer, her reputation as a comedian continues to grow and she's been up for awards since being nominated for Best Newcomer in the Edinburgh Comedy Awards at 2017's Edinburgh Fringe.

Shaun Williamson stars in 'The Piano'

Appearing as Chris Smith in 'The Piano', we have Shaun Williamson.

EastEnders fans may remember him as Barry on the beloved soap, as he appeared across a whopping 656 episodes between the years of 1994 and 2004.

It's not just a decade of EastEnders experience though...

He has also showcased his talents on such shows as Moving on (Geoff), Sexy Murder (Brian Jessup), Scoop (Digby Digworth), New Tricks (Martin Fallon) and more. There are some film highlights too, including 2009's The Invention of Lying (Richard Bellison) with Ricky Gervais and 2008's Daylight Robbery (Police Chief).

