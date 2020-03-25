Quick links

'Like Maddison', 'Cheaper version of Hartvez': Some Liverpool fans react to transfer rumour

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli's Fabian Ruiz.

Liverpool supporters are seemingly impressed on Twitter after a report emerged linking them with Napoli's Fabian Ruiz.

The Express have claimed that Liverpool are hoping to win the race for the midfielder's signature and he is valued at a whopping £74 million. 

Given the calibre of teams keen on Ruiz's signature - Bayern, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona, it does seem as though the Premier League champions-elect have some serious competition on their hands. 

 

Despite dominating the Premier League this season, Liverpool's so-called weaker position is in the middle of the park where they perhaps need that extra magic, creative spark and something different.

Liverpool fans on Twitter believe Ruiz would be a great purchase for the club and would suit Jurgen Klopp's non-stop action style. 

Gini Wijanldum, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been Liverpool's main three midfielders, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain trying to find his magic again since returning from a long-term injury.

But there are question marks over the heads of the likes of Adam Lallana and Naby Keita, so it wouldn't be a surprise if at least one of those individuals left when the window re-opens, and of course, they would then need to be replaced. 

Whilst Liverpool have had a mixed time of it in the transfer market - more good than bad has come out of it, and whenever they have gone big, they do seem to get it right. More notably Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. 

Here is a selection of the Liverpool fans reacting to the Ruiz rumours: 

