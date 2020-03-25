Leeds United star named in Real Madrid flop of the century XI

Leeds United goalkeeper has not had a happy time at Elland Road either.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been named in Marca's Real Madrid flop of the century XI.

The Whites stopper was signed by Real from Espanyol in 2015, although was largely utilised as a back-up.

He made 43 appearances for Real Madrid in total across three and a half seasons.

He joined Leeds last year, hoping to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw.

Instead he proved to be their undoing amid a key error in the play-off semi-final against Derby County.

Casilla remained first choice and had a patchy season at Leeds, before being banned for eight games for using racist language.

It is unclear if he will ever play for the Whites again with his reputation in tatters, and deputy Ilan Meslier impressing.

Former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate also makes the Real Madrid flop XI, after a disastrous spell in Spain following a transfer from Newcastle in 2004.