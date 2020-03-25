Quick links

Leeds United star named in Real Madrid flop of the century XI

Dan Coombs
Kiko Casilla of Leeds United
Leeds United goalkeeper has not had a happy time at Elland Road either.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been named in Marca's Real Madrid flop of the century XI.

The Whites stopper was signed by Real from Espanyol in 2015, although was largely utilised as a back-up.

 

He made 43 appearances for Real Madrid in total across three and a half seasons.

He joined Leeds last year, hoping to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw.

Instead he proved to be their undoing amid a key error in the play-off semi-final against Derby County.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final First Leg match at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England.

Casilla remained first choice and had a patchy season at Leeds, before being banned for eight games for using racist language.

It is unclear if he will ever play for the Whites again with his reputation in tatters, and deputy Ilan Meslier impressing.

Former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate also makes the Real Madrid flop XI, after a disastrous spell in Spain following a transfer from Newcastle in 2004.

Jonathan Woodgate assistant coach of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on May 8, 2017 in London, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

