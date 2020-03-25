Leeds United owner Radrizzani says he tried to sign Cavani and Ibrahimovic in January

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani does not lack ambition.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani does not lack ambition and was prepared to go big in January.

In an interview with Gianluca di Marzio, Radrizzani shed light on his approaches for Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Radrizzani said he got approval from PSG, where he is close to the owners, to negotiate with Cavani.

He didn't get very far, with the Uruguayan electing to stay put and compete in the Champions League.

The Leeds owner said: "Cavani? The president had given me the willingness to check the interest with the player's brother. But the negotiation never flew.

"I spoke more concretely with Zlatan... He could give us a decisive boost but he decided to go to Milan. He was very honest and transparent with me. Trying again for Ibrahomovic next year? Depends on the market.

"We have to be rational and consistent with the strategy of the coach and the team. I didn't even discuss Cavani and Ibra's ideas with Bielsa because we hadn't gotten to that point to discuss it together."

Cavani is a free agent in the summer and Leeds may decide to try again if they are promoted, however it is highly unlikely they could afford his wages.

Ibrahimovic used to lay for Manchester United, which would also make a Leeds move more difficult if Leeds renewed their interest.

These may seem pie in the sky ideas, but Radrizzani was within his rights to try. In the same interview he told how he was originally told that hiring Marcelo Bielsa was impossible, and now he is on the verge of leading the club to promotion.

Leeds signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Monaco, who could turn out to be a big player, although he is yet to start a game for the club.