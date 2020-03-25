Who is Jessica Reynolds? Explore the My Left Nut actress' Instagram, age and other roles

My Left Nut features plenty of first-time acting talent including the captivating Jessica Reynolds.

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of brand new acting talent and the BBC's new series My Left Nut packs plenty of that.

Not only is the comedy-drama a creation of first-time writers Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, but the series also features a number of actors who star in their very first roles.

One such figure is Jessica Reynolds who stars in the series as Rachel, the love interest of main character Mick.

My Left Nut is her first-ever professional role but what do we know about this new face on the block?

My Left Nut on the BBC

My Left Nut began life online on BBC Three but after a promising debut, the series has graduated to the big leagues of BBC One with the first of three episodes arriving on March 24th.

The series tells the story of Mick, who is based on the show's writer Michael Patrick, as he discovers a swelling in his left testicle.

My Left Nut not only explores the comedic nature of Mick's situation but also delves into the more serious nature of cancer and testicular cancer in particular.

Meet Rachel actress Jessica Reynolds

Taking on the role of Mick's love interest, Rachel, in the series is Jessica Reynolds.

Jessica's appearance in My Left Nut is her first professional acting role after graduating from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2019.

The arrival of My Left Nut on BBC One on March 24th also coincides with Jessica's 22nd birthday which followed on March 25th, 2020.

Away from the acting world, Jessica is also active on social media and has accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following on the latter of 6,200.

Up next for Jessica Reynolds

While Jessica's role in My Left Nut is her acting debut, she's already got another appearance in the works.

She's set to appear in the titular role of the upcoming Canadian film The Ballad of Audrey Earnshaw.

Filming reportedly concluded in 2019 and according to IMDb the film is currently in post-production.

In the meantime, My Left Nut is available to stream on BBC iPlayers and the three-episode series continues on BBC One on Tuesday evenings until the final episode arrives on April 7th.