Jermaine Jenas reacts to West Ham's Antonio wearing a Tottenham shirt

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio lost a bet with Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon.

Jermaine Jenas has stated on his personal Instagram account that the Tottenham Hotspur shirt looks 'good on you' after West Ham United's Michail Antonio lost a bet.

Previously, Antonio challenged Ryan Sessegnon to a game of FIFA, with the loser having to wear the shirt of their rival - either Spurs or West Ham.

Unfortunately for Antonio, he was the one on the losing side, and despite waiting a few days, he did end up posting a video of himself wearing Spurs' shirt.

This is the Instagram message Antonio sent via his personal account, whilst Jenas, among others, responded below:

Jenas stated: "The Lily white looked good on you bro.".

Given the current global health pandemic, both Antonio and Sessegnon decided to lighten the mood by challenging each other to a game of FIFA and putting out a forfeit which the loser wouldn't like.

For Antonio, he was the one on the losing side this time around, but it remains to be seen, with football set to be postponed for some while now, whether the Hammers star will be able to get his revenge back.

Whilst Antonio and Sessegnon are not boyhood fans of their respective clubs, they are well aware of the deep-hated rivalry between West Ham and Tottenham.