Quick links

West Ham United

Chelsea

Premier League

'I'm done, don't sign him': Some fans react after hearing they want West Ham star

John Verrall
Declan Rice of West Ham United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are said to be interested in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Declan Rice of West Ham United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans do not appear to be keen on the idea of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Sky Sports claim that the West Ham midfielder is on Frank Lampard’s side’s radar, as they eye up summer moves.

 

Rice has been a key part of West Ham’s side this term, and has forced his way into the England set-up through his displays.

However, Chelsea fans seem to think that there are better options on the market than Rice.

Rice has been a player who has divided opinions ever since he broke on to the scene at West Ham.

While he is hugely popular with Hammers fans, many supporters of rival clubs don’t seem hold him in the same esteem.

What cannot be denied is Rice’s importance at the Hammers, despite his tender years.

Rice has been a mainstay in West Ham’s team this season, and is their most reliable and consistent midfielder.

Rice has shown real discipline and tenaciousness in West Ham’s midfield, but whether he would have the ability to make the step up to being a first-team regular at Chelsea is up for debate.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch