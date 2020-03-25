'I'm done, don't sign him': Some fans react after hearing they want West Ham star

Chelsea are said to be interested in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Chelsea fans do not appear to be keen on the idea of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Sky Sports claim that the West Ham midfielder is on Frank Lampard’s side’s radar, as they eye up summer moves.

Rice has been a key part of West Ham’s side this term, and has forced his way into the England set-up through his displays.

However, Chelsea fans seem to think that there are better options on the market than Rice.

LOOOOL this club man Nah I’m done with the hope anymore — Pys (@CFCPys) March 23, 2020

Stop with that English players nonsense , if we’re really after this type of signing next summer then Roman needs to go — KAKAROTO (@AAsmoke) March 23, 2020

Overrated. No better than what we’ve got. — @sirfrank (@bill19831) March 23, 2020

If this happens then Frank needs to go — (@74Donaldtrump) March 23, 2020

Lampard's love for English players is unbelievable.

If we pay even more than £40 million for this guy, then I'm done with this club — THE_PREDATOR (@benjaminay2) March 23, 2020

I don't believe this



Good kid good player but we have too many CMs, even when excluding jorginho — Nicholas Benedict (@mailme2x) March 23, 2020

No thanks, he's bang average, don't sign him just because he's Mason's pal. — Ambivalent humbug (@ade_longy) March 23, 2020

Rice has been a player who has divided opinions ever since he broke on to the scene at West Ham.

While he is hugely popular with Hammers fans, many supporters of rival clubs don’t seem hold him in the same esteem.

What cannot be denied is Rice’s importance at the Hammers, despite his tender years.

Rice has been a mainstay in West Ham’s team this season, and is their most reliable and consistent midfielder.

Rice has shown real discipline and tenaciousness in West Ham’s midfield, but whether he would have the ability to make the step up to being a first-team regular at Chelsea is up for debate.