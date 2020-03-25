'I loved playing at Anfield': Everton legend shares honest thoughts on Liverpool

Everton forward Tim Cahill came up against Liverpool on many occasions during his career.

Tim Cahill has stated on his personal Twitter account that he 'loved playing at Anfield' because of Everton's rivalry with Liverpool.

The former Premier League player was answering questions on social media, and inevitably, as a former Everton man, he spoke about the blue half of Merseyside, as well as Liverpool.

Whilst Everton have had some success against Liverpool at Goodison Park, when it comes to them making the trip to Anfield, their success has been pretty limited.

Nonetheless, this was the message Cahill posted on his personal Twitter account when he was asked by a fan what his favourite stadium to play in was.

Other than The den @MillwallFC , Goodison park @Everton I loved playing at Anfield because of the rivalry, big respect though. https://t.co/q1PvaaSzoW — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) March 24, 2020

With Liverpool dominating the Premier League and looking even more dominant at home in recent seasons, it has become that more difficult for Everton to beat them in their own back yard.

Even Carlo Ancelotti, who has had success over Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League, found it tough during his last visit to Liverpool because his team were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Despite the Reds fielding a number of youngsters, Everton came under huge stick from their fans for the manner in which they played that day and they will be hoping there is no repeat of such performances next season.