'I loved playing at Anfield': Everton legend shares honest thoughts on Liverpool

Amir Mir
Tim Cahill reacts with children on October 14, 2019 in Bir Hassan Technical College in Beirut, Lebanon.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton forward Tim Cahill came up against Liverpool on many occasions during his career.

Ex Everton player Tim Cahill now a TV pundit for Sky on the touchline prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on May 03, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Tim Cahill has stated on his personal Twitter account that he 'loved playing at Anfield' because of Everton's rivalry with Liverpool. 

The former Premier League player was answering questions on social media, and inevitably, as a former Everton man, he spoke about the blue half of Merseyside, as well as Liverpool. 

 

Whilst Everton have had some success against Liverpool at Goodison Park, when it comes to them making the trip to Anfield, their success has been pretty limited.

Nonetheless, this was the message Cahill posted on his personal Twitter account when he was asked by a fan what his favourite stadium to play in was.  

With Liverpool dominating the Premier League and looking even more dominant at home in recent seasons, it has become that more difficult for Everton to beat them in their own back yard.

Even Carlo Ancelotti, who has had success over Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League, found it tough during his last visit to Liverpool because his team were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Despite the Reds fielding a number of youngsters, Everton came under huge stick from their fans for the manner in which they played that day and they will be hoping there is no repeat of such performances next season.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool,...

