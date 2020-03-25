West Ham & Liverpool fans will have differing views on Sam Allardyce's comments

West Ham United are fighting relegation in the Premier League, whilst Liverpool are sitting top of the tree.

Sam Allardyce has backed the idea for the season to be scrapped, which would mean West Ham United avoiding relegation and Liverpool missing out on becoming champions of England.

The former Hammers boss also claimed that Karen Brady's comments about voiding the season were made to protect her own club and it would get rid of 'all their problems'.

West Ham are hovering above the drop zone, whilst Liverpool are two wins away from the Premier League title, with football being halted because of the global health pandemic.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (24/03/20 at 11:10 am), Allardyce comments about voiding this current campaign will receive mixed reactions because, when the season is safe to be continued, then the likes of Liverpool will want to have the chance to win their long-awaited title rather than starting afresh.

On Brady's comments: "Protecting West Ham United football club as best she could possibly can, I would suggest with tongue and cheek," Allardyce told Sky Sports.

"It would get rid of all their problems they have had this season if the season finished now and restarted next season, in terms of fighting against relegation. I think that's why she may have suggested it.

"I think, at this moment in time, the way it has escalated into such a difficult period for the whole world, in particular for our country, on how rapid this virus is now spreading and how many lives it looks like it's going to take - I have got a big fear that we should stop it and look to start again next season.

"I don't know how you could finish the season with all that is going on with the NHS and the strain on the NHS, and everybody to stay safe in their own homes. I just cannot see that happening in time to finish this season off - it would be very sad for a lot teams, particularly, the Premier League and with Liverpool, of course."

HITC View:

Whenever it is safe to go and interact once again as normal then that's when football should re-start this current campaign and not start a new one.

Starting a new season would only cause potential legal case after legal case. But finishing this current one, even if it's deep into this year, would perhaps be the best option. But anything is seemingly open given the current climate.

Nonetheless, at this moment in time, the UK is on lockdown and the safety of the country needs to come first before anything can resume anywhere.