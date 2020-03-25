'I feel physically sick': Some West Ham fans react to what their £7m man has tweeted

West Ham United's Michail Antonio lost a bet to Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon.

West Ham United fans have jokingly responded to Michail Antonio’s tweet, after he posted wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

A bet is a bet @RyanSessegnon Can’t take another loss like that, dunno whether I should step away from the controller or not???? #COYI pic.twitter.com/JUqHhdiD9d — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 24, 2020

Antonio lost a game of FIFA to Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon, which meant that he had to wear the kit of the Hammers’ London rivals.

To his credit, Antonio went through with the forfeit, but West Ham fans did not enjoy seeing one of their £7 million man (Daily Mail) in a Spurs shirt.

I feel physically sick — J D (@Irons_42) March 24, 2020

Did you put the spurs shirt in the bin after this ? — ethan (follow limit) (@WhuEthan) March 24, 2020

Now film yourself burning it, only way to make up for this tbh — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) March 24, 2020

Wearing that spud shirt you need to self isolate til August! — Ted&Tedski (@tedandtedski) March 24, 2020

Antonio has endured a rather stop-start campaign at West Ham so far this season.

The powerful attacker has struggled with injury, which has meant he has only been able to play 15 times in the Premier League.

Antonio has just two league goals to his name this term, which is a fairly poor return for a player of his quality.

David Moyes is clearly a fan of Antonio though, as he has used him fairly regularly since taking charge.

West Ham are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, with goal difference keeping them above the drop zone.