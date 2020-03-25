Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

'I feel physically sick': Some West Ham fans react to what their £7m man has tweeted

John Verrall
Michail Antonio of West Ham United during training at The London Stadium on December 3, 2018 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Michail Antonio lost a bet to Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon.

Michail Antonio of West Ham during the pre-season friendly match between Hertha Berlin and West Ham United at Sonnenseestadion on July 31, 2019 in Ritzing, Austria.

West Ham United fans have jokingly responded to Michail Antonio’s tweet, after he posted wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

Antonio lost a game of FIFA to Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon, which meant that he had to wear the kit of the Hammers’ London rivals.

To his credit, Antonio went through with the forfeit, but West Ham fans did not enjoy seeing one of their £7 million man (Daily Mail) in a Spurs shirt.

Antonio has endured a rather stop-start campaign at West Ham so far this season.

The powerful attacker has struggled with injury, which has meant he has only been able to play 15 times in the Premier League.

Antonio has just two league goals to his name this term, which is a fairly poor return for a player of his quality.

David Moyes is clearly a fan of Antonio though, as he has used him fairly regularly since taking charge.

West Ham are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, with goal difference keeping them above the drop zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch