How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw in the UK: 30th March episode live, highlights and Freeview

WWE Monday Night Raw will be coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, this week.

Despite much of the world coming to a halt due to the global health crisis WWE and AEW are continuing to provide Wrestling fans with top content going forward.

Friday nights in the US will see the WWE bring fans Friday Night Smackdown whilst the Wednesday night war between WWE and AEW continues midweek with NXT going head-to-head with Dynamite.

This Monday the 30th March 2020 it is the turn of WWE Monday Night Raw, the single longest episodic TV show in US history. The three-hour show is coming directly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. With WWE reportedly pre-taping several shows to go on beyond Wrestlemania in case of further restrictions, fans can settle in for plenty of WWE shows during self-isolation.

With Wrestlemania just around the corner, WWE Monday Night Raw Friday Night on March 30th will continue to build toward Brock Lesnar’s WWE Heavyweight Championship clash with Royal rumble winner Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship defence against former NXT Women’s Champions Shayna Baszler and Randy Orton’s Last Man Standing clash with the returning Edge.

Where can I watch WWE Monday Night Raw in the UK?

BT Sport acquired the rights to show WWE products earlier in the year. Monday Night Raw is shown live on BT Sport 1 from 00:00 (12am), midnight, Tuesday the 31st March 2020.

If you don’t fancy staying up until the early hours of the morning, there are plenty of highlights options available on BT Sport.

Can I watch repeats and highlights of WWE Monday Night Raw in the UK?

A 90-minute repeat version goes out on BT Sport 1 on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 21:00 (9pm), Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 07:00 (7am) on BT Sport 2, Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 18:30 (6.30pm) on BT Sport 1 and Sunday 5th April 2020 at 23:45 (11.45pm) on BT Sport 3.

An hour-long highlights show of WWE Monday Night Raw goes out on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 17:00 (5pm). It is also repeated on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 00:00 (12am) on BT Sport 1, Friday 3rd April 2020 at 07:00 (7am) on BT Sport 2, Sunday 5th April 2020 at 09:00 (9am) on BT Sport 2, and Monday 6th April 23:00 (11pm) on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch WWE Monday Night Raw on Freeview in the UK?

If you do not have BT Sport then you can catch highlights of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw on Channel 5, Sunday 5th April at at 10:30 (10.30am). Channel 5 is available at Channel 105 on Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media. Channel 5 is also available in HD on Freeview at Channel 105.