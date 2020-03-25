How to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown in the UK: 27th March 2020 episode live, highlights and Freeview

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be coming from the WWE Performance Center and is available to watch in the UK.

Despite much of the world coming to a halt due to the global health crisis WWE and AEW are continuing to provide Wrestling fans with top content going forward.

Monday nights in the US will see the WWE bring fans Monday Night Raw whilst the Wednesday night war between WWE and AEW continues midweek with NXT going head-to-head with Dynamite.

This Friday the 27th March 2020 it is the turn of WWE Smackdown. The two-hour show is coming directly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. With WWE reportedly pre-taping several shows to go on beyond Wrestlemania in case of further restrictions, fans can settle in for plenty of WWE shows in this trying time.

With Wrestlemania just around the corner, WWE Friday Night Smackdown on March 27th will continue to build toward the hotly anticipated clashes between John Cena and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, the five-way title match for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship and Roman Reigns’ colossal battle with Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Why did Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho leave WWE?

Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Where can I watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown in the UK?

BT Sport acquired the rights to show WWE products earlier in the year. Friday Night Smackdown is shown live on BT Sport 1 from 00:00 (12am), midnight, Saturday the 28th March 2020.

If you don’t fancy staying up until the early hours of the morning, there are plenty of highlights options available on BT Sport.

Can I watch repeats and highlights of WWE Friday Night Smackdown in the UK?

A 90-minute repeat version goes out on BT Sport 1 on Saturday 28th March at 09:00 (9am) and 21:00 (9pm), Tuesday 31st March at 07:00 (7am), and Thursday 2nd April at 17:00 (5pm).

An hour-long highlights WWE Friday Night Smackdown show goes out on BT Sport 3 on Sunday 29th March at 21:00 (9pm). It is also repeated on Monday 30th March 2020 at 07:00 (7am), Tuesday 31st March at 00:00 (12am), Wednesday 1st April at 16:00 (4pm) and Saturday 4th April 00.00 (12am) on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Freeview in the UK?

If you do not have BT Sport then you can catch highlights of this week’s WWE Smackdown on the Paramount Network, Friday 3rd April at 23:00 (11pm). The Paramount Network can be found on Freeview Channel 31 (+1 available on Channel 94), Freesat Channel 132, Sky Channel 150 (+1 available at Channel 250), and Virgin Media Channel 150 (HD) or Channel 187 (SD).