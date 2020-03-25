How to do the Until Tomorrow Challenge on TikTok: Instagram trend spreads across social media!

The Until Tomorrow Challenge has taken Instagram by storm but can TikTok fans also take part?

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends with sites such as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok all giving rise to new memes, challenges and more on a daily basis.

In the last day or so, the Until Tomorrow Challenge has exploded onto Instagram, becoming the site's biggest trend.

Naturally, fans of other social networks have taken note but what is the challenge and how can fans do the Until Tomorrow Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Until Tomorrow Challenge?

The Until Tomorrow Challenge is a new viral trend that has emerged on Instagram and has quickly spread to all corners of the internet.

The challenge itself is a simple one.

All you do, providing you've been tagged by a friend, is upload a really embarrassing photo of yourself onto Instagram, or the social media site of your choosing and tag it with #untiltomorrow.

Thankfully, that photo doesn't have to stay around for long as the Until Tomorrow Challenge lets you delete the post after 24 hours.

It's the hot topic on Instagram

Instagram users have taken the challenge quickly to heart and in next to no time the hashtag #untiltomorrow has filled up with over 285,000 posts.

Some of the examples on Instagram are proving to be hilarious but naturally, they won't be around for long.

How to do the Until Tomorrow Challenge on TikTok?

Unsurprisingly, TikTok fans don't want Instagram users having all the fun and have started taking part in the challenge themselves.

Again the challenge is simple enough as TikTok users only need to post a super-embarrassing video of themselves before deleting it 24 hours later.

Whether it's pulling a silly face or doing a really bizarre dance, the possibilities are endless!