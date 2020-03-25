Quick links

Leeds United

Nottingham Forest

Championship

'How can you say': Championship rival baffled by Leeds & West Brom claim

Amir Mir
Michael Dawson (20) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 7th March 2020.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest are sitting in the Championship's top-six.

Michael Dawson (20) of Nottingham Forest during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Nottingham Forest defender, Michael Dawson, isn't a fan of just allowing Leeds United and West Brom to earn promotion, as he told Sky Sports News (24/03/20 9:05 am).  

The suggestion was put forward to Dawson that Leeds and West Brom could be the only two teams to earn promotion from the second-tier and there could also be no relegation from the Premier League given the current global health pandemic. 

Football has been postponed until the end of next month at the earliest, and it is obvious that nothing may return to normal for a number of months at least given the problems facing the world. 

 

Nottingham Forest, who are sitting in the Championship's play-off spots, are one of the teams hoping for promotion, as Dawson was baffled by the idea of the top-two only going up. 

"That is all ifs and buts," Dawson told Sky Sports. "For me, I think the season will finish at some point, it has to finish, in my opinion. 

"I don't know how you can just say with nine games to go that the top-two teams get promoted and go on like that. That for me is impossible to happen. 

"Look, whenever it may finish in September, October, November, we haven't got a timescale. But the game, for me, have to finish in whatever way and the capacity it can be." 

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic (left) exchanges words with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich...

Not many would argue that both Leeds and West Brom have been the two standout teams in the second-tier this term.

But the season still has to be played out because anything can happen, especially in the unpredictable Championship and with a team like Leeds. 

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa's side were on a roll prior to football being halted, they have also shown that they can mess things up from a strong position, so whatever happens, all teams should be provided with an equal chance to go up.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch