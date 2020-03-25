'How can you say': Championship rival baffled by Leeds & West Brom claim

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest are sitting in the Championship's top-six.

Nottingham Forest defender, Michael Dawson, isn't a fan of just allowing Leeds United and West Brom to earn promotion, as he told Sky Sports News (24/03/20 9:05 am).

The suggestion was put forward to Dawson that Leeds and West Brom could be the only two teams to earn promotion from the second-tier and there could also be no relegation from the Premier League given the current global health pandemic.

Football has been postponed until the end of next month at the earliest, and it is obvious that nothing may return to normal for a number of months at least given the problems facing the world.

Nottingham Forest, who are sitting in the Championship's play-off spots, are one of the teams hoping for promotion, as Dawson was baffled by the idea of the top-two only going up.

"That is all ifs and buts," Dawson told Sky Sports. "For me, I think the season will finish at some point, it has to finish, in my opinion.

"I don't know how you can just say with nine games to go that the top-two teams get promoted and go on like that. That for me is impossible to happen.

"Look, whenever it may finish in September, October, November, we haven't got a timescale. But the game, for me, have to finish in whatever way and the capacity it can be."

Not many would argue that both Leeds and West Brom have been the two standout teams in the second-tier this term.

But the season still has to be played out because anything can happen, especially in the unpredictable Championship and with a team like Leeds.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa's side were on a roll prior to football being halted, they have also shown that they can mess things up from a strong position, so whatever happens, all teams should be provided with an equal chance to go up.