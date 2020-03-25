Hitmen: How many episodes? Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins turn deadly in Sky comedy series!

Hitmen has arrived on Sky, but how many episodes are there?

It's already been a great year for television, but as we increasingly look to screens for entertainment we're finding more and more shows surfacing to satisfy our days.

Over the years, we've seen many of the best shows screened courtesy of Sky, from Game of Thrones to Chernobyl.

These are epic efforts, but it's not all grand spectacle and terror. Sometimes you just want to kick back and have a good few laughs, immersing yourself in a curious world of excitement.

If that sounds appealing, we're sure you're enjoying Hitmen!

The series arrived on Sky on Wednesday, March 25th 2020, introducing audiences to the lives of Fran and Jamie (played by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc). The pair work as contract killers, driving around in a beat-up van pursuing their designated targets.

Inevitably, they encounter a range of characters in their occupation, providing the potential for lots of humour, twists and turns. But, how many adventures will Joe Markham and Joe Parham's tale take us on?

Hitmen: How many episodes?

Sky's Hitmen is comprised of six episodes in total.

It began with a double-bill of both episodes 1 and 2 - titled 'Birthday' and 'Money'. Subsequent episodes are 'Woods', 'Dog', 'Rivals', and finally, 'Nikhil'.

You can choose to spread them out over the weeks, or otherwise, you can binge through them at your own leisure over on Now TV.

After the double bill on Wednesday, March 25th, you can tune into episode 3 - 'Woods' on Sky on Wednesday, April 1st at 10 pm.

Celebrating Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins

The 51-year-old Mel Giedroyc is a presenter, actress and comedian who has co-hosted the likes of The Great British Bake Off and Light Lunch.

She co-hosted the chat show Mel & Sue back in 2015 alongside Hitmen co-star Sue Perkins, but it was sadly cancelled after just one series.

As for Sue, the 50-year-old talent also became even more prominent with her duties on The Great British Bake Off and for hosting the funny panel game show Insert Name Here. Just last year, she also presented the travel series Japan with Sue Perkins courtesy of the BBC.

It's good to see them both together again and clearly having heaps of fun!

