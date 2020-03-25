Quick links

'He's not what we need': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who Mourinho wants

Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (C) celebrates with Leipzig's French defender Nordi Mukiele (L) and Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner (R) after scoring during the UEFA...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in Marcel Sabitzer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had mixed views over potentially signing Marcel Sabitzer.

BILD claims that Spurs are interested in the RB Leipzig midfielder, who has enjoyed a wonderful campaign.

 

Sabitzer actually announced his quality against Tottenham this campaign, when he scored twice in the second-leg of their Champions League tie.

And some Tottenham fans think that Sabitzer could be a great addition to their squad.

Others, though, are more of the opinion that Jose Mourinho should be focusing their funds elsewhere rather than buying midfielders.

Tottenham already have Harry Winks, Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp who can play in midfield, so they are well stocked in that area.

There may be an argument to suggest that Sabitzer would be an upgrade on most of Tottenham’s current options though.

The Austrian has netted 15 goals and claimed eight assists for Leipzig this term, and if he could recreate those sort of figures for Tottenham would be a fine addition.

