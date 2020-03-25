Quick links

'He'll be better than VVD': Some fans urge their club not sell defender to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, as Jose Mourinho looks to make additions.

Real Madrid fans are really not keen on the idea of Tottenham Hotspur taking Eder Militao from them.

El Desmarque have claimed that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has already made contact with the Brazilian centre-back, as he plots a move to bring him to North London in the summer.

 

Spurs are thought to be on the hunt for new defenders, as they have struggled at the back this term.

But Madrid fans are desperate to keep hold of Militao, and they really don’t want to allow him to move to Tottenham.

The strength of feeling from Madrid fans to Militao’s potential departure shows how good a signing the £44 million man (Sport) could be for Tottenham.

The 22-year-old may not have been a first team regular at the Bernabeu, but when he has been given a chance he has always impressed.

If he was brought to Tottenham he would be in competition with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tanganga for a first-team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

