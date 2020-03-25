'He mocked us': Some Liverpool fans react to what £180m star has said

Liverpool sold Raheem Sterling to Manchester City back in 2015, and he has gone on to develop into one of the finest attackers in the Premier League.

It seems that Liverpool fans would not even entertain the idea of having Raheem Sterling back at Anfield.

Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City back in 2015 for a fee of £49 million (BBC Sport) and he has gone on to develop into one of the finest players in the Premier League.

Sterling’s departure left a bitter taste at Anfield at the time, and it seems that he has not been forgiven, even after his most recent comments about Liverpool.

“Would I ever return to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” Sterling said on Colossal Sports Management’s Instagram channel.

“Don’t get its twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that done a lot for me growing up so…”

But, even despite Sterling’s positive comments, Liverpool fans do not appear keen on having the Manchester City winger back.

And most Liverpool supporters have suggested that they would never welcome the signing of the £180 million-rated winger (90 Minutes).

We don't want you — MarcoPOLOL (@marco_polol) March 24, 2020

Sometimes I even forget ..he once played for us — ℘ıŋŋơƈɧıơ™ (@puppetboypino) March 24, 2020

dont need him — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) March 24, 2020

He literally mocked us and said nobody wants to see Liverpool win the title at the BT awards. — (Daniel) (@SENSEI_ynwa) March 24, 2020

We don’t want you — KayflixLFC (@kayflix_) March 24, 2020

The same player that said no one wants liverpool to win anything. "You dont want that, I dont want that". Things getting hard at city now he wants to jump ship. — Jordan ⭐ (@Jordan09A) March 24, 2020

Completely disrespected us the whole time he’s been at City why would he even try to say this? — sam♦️ (@sammlfc_) March 24, 2020

The one player I would defo not have back — George Newman (@GNewbo87) March 24, 2020

Sterling’s City side have been unable to keep pace with Liverpool this season, despite the England international having another productive campaign.

Sterling has scored 20 goals for City this term, but the Reds have still managed to put 25 points between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s men over the course of the campaign.