'He mocked us': Some Liverpool fans react to what £180m star has said

John Verrall
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 08, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool sold Raheem Sterling to Manchester City back in 2015, and he has gone on to develop into one of the finest attackers in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling trains during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

It seems that Liverpool fans would not even entertain the idea of having Raheem Sterling back at Anfield.

Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City back in 2015 for a fee of £49 million (BBC Sport) and he has gone on to develop into one of the finest players in the Premier League.

Sterling’s departure left a bitter taste at Anfield at the time, and it seems that he has not been forgiven, even after his most recent comments about Liverpool.

“Would I ever return to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” Sterling said on Colossal Sports Management’s Instagram channel.

 

“Don’t get its twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that done a lot for me growing up so…”

But, even despite Sterling’s positive comments, Liverpool fans do not appear keen on having the Manchester City winger back.

And most Liverpool supporters have suggested that they would never welcome the signing of the £180 million-rated winger (90 Minutes).

Sterling’s City side have been unable to keep pace with Liverpool this season, despite the England international having another productive campaign.

Sterling has scored 20 goals for City this term, but the Reds have still managed to put 25 points between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s men over the course of the campaign.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

