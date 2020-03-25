Friday Night Dinner's new dog: Channel 4 fans offer predictions about Jim's new pooch

Friday Night Dinner is returning to our screens after two years away and fans are super-excited to see Jim's new dog!

After a whopping two-year wait, Friday Night Dinner is returning to Channel 4!

The upcoming series 6 will give fans the chance to catch up with Jackie, Martin, Adam, Jonny and, of course, Jim as the cult comedy once again hits our screens.

However, for the first time in the series' history, Jim will be without his unruly canine companion, Wilson, after the poor pooch passed away in the final episode of series 5.

But not to worry, as the trailer and synopsis for Friday Night Dinner's new series have already teased a new arrival in the Friday Night Dinner family.

Friday Night Dinner returns!

Friday Night Dinner has earned a dedicated cult following since it first started airing in 2012 and after 2018's series 5 boasted the show's best viewing figures since series 1, a sixth season almost felt inevitable.

Now, in March 2020, that sixth series is finally here with six new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Not only will there be plenty of excitement to finally catch up with the Goodman family after two years away but also to meet Jim's new dog after Wilson tragically passed away at the end of series 5.

Bidding farewell to Wilson

Wilson's death in series 5 of Friday Night Dinner was a heartwrenching moment for all.

Jim's reaction especially sells it for fans who were left in tears two years ago.

Even re-watching the scene now brings a tear to the eye.

Fans offer predictions on Jim's new dog

Ahead of series 6's release, Channel 4 have not shied away from the fact that Jim is getting himself a new furry companion as both the trailers and synopsis for the new series both hint at Jim getting a new dog.

As a result, there has been plenty of interest in what dog Jim will be getting to replace Wilson.

Many fans have taken to social media to offer up their predictions and hopes for Jim's new best friend.

One fan on Twitter said: "A concept: Friday night dinner but Jim invites the Goodmans over to his house, (as we have never seen it,) and they meet his new dog and eat crimble crumble there."

While another added: "Praying that the new series of friday night dinner has Jim's new dog as like a pomeranian or something."

And finally, this fan commented: "Odds on Jim's new dog is called Jackie."

Our hope is that Jim's new dog is a German Shepherd puppy that he names Wilson II.

Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait until we meet Jim's new dog, whatever it might be, in the first episode of series 6 which airs at 10pm on Friday, March 27th.