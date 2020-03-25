Feel Good: Who plays George's mum? Felicity actress boasts TV prestige!

Feel Good boasts a great cast, but who plays George's mum?

At the moment, entertainment is more important than ever.

Luckily, there's plenty of it. Admittedly, it's nice to reminisce and return to old favourites from time to time, but there are still lots of exciting new efforts to keep up to date with.

With the rise of such popular streaming services like Netflix, we're all spoilt for choice... it's really never been harder to decide what TV series to watch! However, Channel 4 has rarely steered us wrong in the past, having given us the likes of Peep Show, Friday Night Dinner and far beyond.

Recently, we've been invited to tuck into Feel Good, a comedy-drama series created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson.

Mae stars in the central role of a recovering addict and comedian navigating the highs and lows of life. Told across six parts, there are a number of familiar faces who drop by along the way...

Feel Good: Who plays George's mum?

The character of George's mum, Felicity, is played by Pippa Haywood.

Across her career, the 58-year-old English actress has earned impressive accolades, including the 2005 Rose d'Or Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for Green Wing.

There is a wealth of exciting screen work to highlight, but beforehand it's worth drawing attention to her life on the stage. That's right, she's in theatre too!

She has showcased her talents in such productions as House & Garden, Private Lives, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Winter's Tale, Landscape with Weapon and Requiem. Although, she'll be most familiar to general audiences for her TV work...

Felicity actress Pippa Haywood: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared as Gillian in a 1986 episode of Brush Strokes.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in nearly 100 titles, appearing briefly in such beloved TV series as Father Brown (Eileen Slither), Plebs (Antonia), Death in Paradise (Charlotte Hamilton) and Silent Witness (Justine Greenwood).

On the other hand, she landed more substantial roles on the likes of Bodyguard (she played Craddock), Requiem (Verity Satlow), Porridge (Governor Hallwood), Scott & Bailey (DSI Julie Dodson), Prisoner's Wives (Harriet) and Mr Selfridge (Miss Bunting).

Arguably, she's best known for playing Joanne Clore in the highly acclaimed Green Wing.

It's not all TV though, as she's also been in such films as 2016's Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Mrs. Long), Tamara Drewe (Tess) and 2004's If Only (Lavinia).

