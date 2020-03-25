'Fastest learner I’ve ever seen': Alexander-Arnold raves about £7m Liverpool man

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool during the winter transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that Takumi Minamino is the 'faster learner I have ever seen' in regards to a learning a language, as he shared his Liverpool teammate finds it toughest to understand his accent, as he told GQ Magazine.

During the January transfer window, Minamino moved to Anfield when Liverpool paid German side Red Bull Salzburg £7.25 million for his services [BBC Sport].

For Minamino, moving into such a new environment at a young age would have been tough, but there is perhaps no better platform to be on right now than the one on the red half of Merseyside.

Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold shared that Liverpool's most recent recruit is the one who has the most trouble understanding his scouse accent.

"I’d probably say Takumi [Minamino]," Alexander-Arnold told GQ Magazine. "He didn’t speak a lot of English when he first came, but he is probably the fastest learner I’ve ever seen for someone learning a language."

Whilst Liverpool don't have a high number of local players playing for them and the senior team on a regular basis, Minamino would have still got a taste of the scouse accent during his first few months there.

The likes of Curtis Jones, although he is not a first-team regular, have been in and around the senior side this term, mainly for the domestic competitions, and Minamino would have no doubt found it tough understanding him as he does Alexander-Arnold.

But given that he is a fast learner, it bodes well for Liverpool and the type of individual they have added to their squad because sometimes it's not about the talent you have purchased but the character also.