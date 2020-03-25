Ex-Celtic man shares why £8m star rejected Bhoys move, claims 'raging' Rodgers fallout

Celtic missed out on Steven Caulker under Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic, just like any other club, have missed out on a number of signings in recent years, with a host of players fitting that bill.

David Turnbull is one name that stands out in that having failed a medical with the club last summer, whilst Danny Simpson had a trial spell cancelled last summer too.

Going further back, Brendan Rodgers had a keen interest in reuniting with Steven Caulker back in 2017, but no move materialised.

Rodgers worked with Caulker at Swansea City, and admitted that he was helping the defender deal with some off-field problems.

The Scottish Sun then claimed that Celtic were in talks about a deal to sign Caulker from Queens Park Rangers, but no move materialised in the end.

Caulker would later make a move to Scotland with Dundee, and told Sky Sports that a move was close, but he just wanted to stay in London at the time.

Now in Turkey with Alanyaspor, the former £8million QPR and Cardiff City signing is getting his career back on track, but why did his Celtic move collapse?

Former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan has spoken to Si Ferry on Open Goal, and claims that Caulker told him that Rodgers was 'raging' because Caulker snubbed a move to Celtic.

McGowan claims that the pair fell out despite their relationship at Swansea, with Caulker unwilling to make the move because he wouldn't be earning as much at Parkhead as he was at QPR.

“Would [Caulker] have played for a Celtic or Rangers? Easy,” said McGowan. “He said that Rodgers fell out with him, though I don't know how true it is. This is coming from Steven, Rodgers was raging with him. Rodgers was on the phone to him saying, 'I'll take you to Celtic and give you a three-year deal'. But what he would be getting at Celtic, for the year he was at QPR, he was making more. He told Brendan, 'no I'm not signing' and Brendan was supposedly fuming with him,” he added.