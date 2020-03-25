Everton defender Michael Keane hails Carlo Ancelotti

Everton have looked very good in the league since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment.

Everton's Michael Keane spoke to the club's official website about Carlo Ancelotti and the two things that make him special.

The Toffees have lost just three times in 11 games in the Premier League since Ancelotti took over the club and Everton look to be on the right path. Michael Keane hasn't quite been a regular under the Italian having started just six times since his appointment.

That hasn't stopped him from noticing what Ancelotti is all about. The £30m signing from Burnley (BBC) revealed the two traits that make Ancelotti special and worthy of gaining everyone's respect.

He said: "The manager has been fantastic, he has all the experience in the world and has won it all. His demeanour and authority are special, he instantly gained respect from everybody and rightly so."

"His training has been really good and in all the games bar against Chelsea we have been really competitive. I think fans can see an improvement in us. We know where we want to be and that it’s not going to happen overnight – but we have the right manager to help us get there."

Winning almost everything across Europe helps Ancelotti's demeanour and authority and Everton players, especially the younger ones, are incredibly fortunate to learn from a manager like him.

Ancelotti's real test at Everton will start next season and if their performances under him are anything to go by, the Toffees aren't that far away from reaching their ambitions.

Keane will need to step his game up to have a secure future at Everton. Mason Holgate's performances this season have been truly phenomenal and that has pushed Keane down the pecking order.

The Toffees are likely to bring in a new defender in the summer and if he performs better than Keane, the former Burnley man could have one foot out of the door by this time next year.