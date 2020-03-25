Evan Ndicka is a player West Ham should be after: Our view

West Ham should target Evan Ndicka, providing they stay up.

David Moyes has been very optimistic ever since taking over at West Ham and should already be planning for next season if they stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers are in 16th place and would stay up if the table stood as it stands, or if the campaign was voided.

The Independent noted that after his appointment, Moyes referenced RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg as models West Ham could try to emulate.

The success of the two teams has centred around good recruitment, and the Hammers could start by taking a look at in demand Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

According to Sky Sports, Ndicka has been attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

At just 20-years-old, that in itself is a sign the young Frenchman is a potential star of the future.

Ndicka is a player West Ham could potentially win over, by insisting he would be more likely to play regularly at this stage of his career for them, than Liverpool or Arsenal.

In three or four years time, he could have huge resale value, in a similar way to Issa Diop.

Ndicka has 22 appearances this season for Frankfurt, who West Ham negotiated with last summer to sign Sebastien Haller.

As a clear work in progress with high potential, he is the type of signing West Ham should be making this summer.