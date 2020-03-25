Erik Lamela sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela has been sharing what he has been up to.
The ongoing football break is a challenge to footballers as it breaks up their normal routine.
Tottenham star Erik Lamela is one of the thousands of professionals around the world having to adjust, and he has been sharing his experiences with supporters.
Sending a message via Instagram, Lamela explained he has been watching television and playing 'teqball to keep fit.
The Argentine praised the doctors and nurses working to try and resolve the ongoing situation and urged the public to respect the orders to stay inside.
He was speaking after undertaking an individual training session in his own home.
Hello everyone! How are you? Hope you all are doing well. I just finished my training session following our programme. I just wanted to tell you that in my free time I like to stay at home, listen to music, drink mate, watch TV, play teqball… Those things I'm doing in quarantine. I wanted to ask you what you do in free time and how are you feeling these last few days. I know that this situation it is very difficult for all of us, but it is a thing we all must respect. It is very important for all the people to respect the orders from the government. I also wanted to congratulate the doctors, I am proud for all of them for the amazing work they are doing risking their lives. From my heart, thank you very much. Don’t forget to comment what are you doing in these days and what do you like to do! GRACIAS MÉDICOS , DOCTORES , ENFERMEROS DE ❤️ @adidas #HOMETEAM #creadoconadidas #quedateencasa ☝️
Lamela's experience dealing with injuries in some ways prepares him for time off like this.
He will not be finding it as tough as some players to adjust to their routine and every day life being taken away from them.
The winger's messages shows strong empathy with fans for the situation they find themselves in too, with the ongoing threat an issues around the world and not just the UK and Europe.
