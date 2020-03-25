Stats suggest reported Everton targets are outshining Bruno Fernandes and Riyad Mahrez

Carlo Ancelotti's Premier League hopefuls are seemingly targeting a new creative midfielder with Serie A stars Luis Alberto and Lorenzo Pellegrini linked.

Gylfi Sigurdsson must be quaking in his boots.

With the Icelandic international looking more like a £4.5 million midfielder than a £45 million one for much of this season, it looks for all the world that he is hanging on to his first-team berth in Everton’s side by the skin of his teeth.

In recent weeks, the Toffees have been linked with two exceptionally gifted midfielders who look every inch a potential replacement for Everton’s out-of-sorts record signing.

Corriere della Sera linked Carlo Ancelotti’s side with Lazio talisman Luis Alberto. And it wasn’t long before Calciomercato suggested that Everton were planning to trigger the £30 million release clause in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s Roma contract.

While the importance stats and figures may be a little overblown by today’s Football Manager generation, it is certainly worth pointing out that both Alberto and Pellegrini are in Europe’s top ten when it comes to ‘creative passes’, i.e. their ability to split a defence with an inch-perfect through-ball or set up their grateful teammate with a golden chance.

Most creative passers in the big 5 leagues season 19-20 pic.twitter.com/4a1H4aN8aJ — DB (@DatoBHJ) March 15, 2020

Alberto (14 assists) is seventh in the list while Pellegrini (11 assists) is sitting pretty in ninth. This, by the way, puts them ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Serge Gnabry, Kylian Mbappe, Riyad Mahrez and many more.

You can imagine, then, that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and co are drooling at the prospect of being served up golden chances on a garnished plate by two of the most in-form and influential midfielders on the continent right now.

As for Sigurdsson… well let’s just say that, when the Premier League season resumes, his Everton career may be on the line.