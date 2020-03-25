Report: Tottenham's summer move for £30m attacker in doubt; negotiations delayed

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were reportedly set to make their move for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi but will a Premier League switch be blocked?

Tottenham Hotspur were due to hold talks over a summer deal for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi, according to Sporx, before the health crisis put the entire footballing world on pause.

After months of speculation linking him with a big-money move to England, it seems that Muriqi might be stuck in Turkey for longer than he might have expected.

The Kosovan international has been a big hit during a prolific debut season at the Istanbul giants with those performances seemingly catching the eye of a Spurs side whose lack of attacking depth has been brutally exposed by injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

But, according to Sporx, Tottenham’s hopes of entering negotiations with Muriqi himself have been put on hold for now as a global health crisis continues to sweep the globe.

Jose Mourinho’s side will potentially look to contact the former Cayzur Rizespor man from afar to ensure they are not beaten to punch whenever the transfer window opens.

The Express reports that Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Burnley have also been keeping tabs on the £30 million-rated Muriqi in recent months. Competition, then, will not be in short supply.

A tall and deceptively skilful number nine in the Zlatan Ibrahimovic mould, the late-blooming Muriqi has found the net 15 times in 28 games this season though it’s fair to say his performance level has dipped slightly since the turn of the year.

He has found the net just once in seven matches in 2020, but Tottenham’s desperation means they could overlook this less-than-impressive run of form.